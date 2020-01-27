Charley Webb's morning didn't get off to the best start when her young son Bowie, four, suffered from a painful fall off his scooter during a trip out to the park. The Emmerdale star had taken him home to make him a hot chocolate to help him get over the shock and opened up about the experience on social media. Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a video of her adding milk and chocolate into a pan, and wrote: "Bowie was so cold after the park this morning and had an almighty fall off his scooter. It was definitely the end of his world. A hot chocolate with marshmallows was the only solution. (Tbf he does have a graze all down his side)." The message was accompanied by a heartbroken emoji.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb treated her son to a hot chocolate after he suffered a nasty fall

The Debbie Dingle actress is currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale, having welcomed her third child, Ace, six months ago in July. Charley – who is also mum to Buster, nine, shares her three sons with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden. The doting mum is enjoying her time off from work, and recently admitted that she has no plans to return to the soap just yet. She told The Sun: "I'm still on maternity leave at the moment. It's been good but three kids is a different ball game. It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment." The star made her final appearance as Debbie in August, where her character left the Dales to go and work at a garage in Scotland, which had been left to her by Lisa Dingle after her death.

Bowie is Charley's middle child

Charley is known for sharing snaps of her three sons with her followers, and often asks them for advice on parenting. Earlier in January, the doting mum shared a sweet post about how she found putting her baby son, Ace, to bed on New Year's eve "emotional". Taking once again to Instagram, the proud mum posted a clip where she spoke quietly to the camera about her youngster. She said: "So Ace is going down for the last night in 2019, the year he was born, that feels so weird - and it's the end of the decade. My little bubba." She captioned the video: "Meant to post this last night. I always feel so emotional putting the kids to bed on NY."

