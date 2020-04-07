﻿
ola james jordan

James and Ola Jordan melt hearts with adorable new pictures of baby Ella

The former Strictly stars welcomed baby Ella in February

Sharnaz Shahid

Since becoming parents to baby Ella, professional dancers Ola and James Jordan have shown another side to them - and their fans love it! Their latest Instagram posts melted hearts as they shared a series of new pictures with their one-month-old tot. "Love," wrote new dad James alongside a snap of him bonding with his little girl. He also posted an adorable picture of him putting Ella to sleep, and he simply said, "with my baby" next to a red heart-shaped emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola give a tour of their nursery

Meanwhile, Ola posted a cute boomerang video of her newborn's feet as they continued to stay indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans rushed to comment underneath James' post, with one writing: "Beautiful picture to cheer anyone up today xx." Another remarked: "So nice to have some baby pics in the midst of everything." Ola's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Iwan Thomas gushed: "Unconditional - life-changing moments." A fourth post read: "Now THIS is what love looks like… this has melted my heart... much love to you and your beautiful family."

Exclusive: Ola Jordan reveals overwhelming birth experience with baby daughter

james-jordan-sleeping-ella

One of the pictures new James shared of Ella

It's been a bittersweet period for the new parents; not only did they welcome their daughter in the midst of a pandemic, James' father was also hospitalised twice since the birth. On Sunday, the 41-year-old confirmed that his dad Alan had suffered a second stroke nearly a month after his first one back in March.

READ: Ola and James Jordan reveal future baby plans after welcoming daughter Ella

Encouraging his followers to stay indoors and help save lives amid the coronavirus outbreak, James tweeted: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke. I would love to go and see him and hold his hand but no-one can. Or go and hug my mum. Yet people think it's ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!"

ola-jordan-ella-feet

Ola posted a video of her daughter's feet

The new dad-of-one - who introduced baby Ella to the world in last week's issue of HELLO! - recently expressed he was struggling to cope with having a newborn and an ill father in hospital amid the lockdown, tweeting: "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life. I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

More on:

More about james jordan

More news