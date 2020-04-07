Since becoming parents to baby Ella, professional dancers Ola and James Jordan have shown another side to them - and their fans love it! Their latest Instagram posts melted hearts as they shared a series of new pictures with their one-month-old tot. "Love," wrote new dad James alongside a snap of him bonding with his little girl. He also posted an adorable picture of him putting Ella to sleep, and he simply said, "with my baby" next to a red heart-shaped emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola give a tour of their nursery

Meanwhile, Ola posted a cute boomerang video of her newborn's feet as they continued to stay indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans rushed to comment underneath James' post, with one writing: "Beautiful picture to cheer anyone up today xx." Another remarked: "So nice to have some baby pics in the midst of everything." Ola's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Iwan Thomas gushed: "Unconditional - life-changing moments." A fourth post read: "Now THIS is what love looks like… this has melted my heart... much love to you and your beautiful family."

Exclusive: Ola Jordan reveals overwhelming birth experience with baby daughter

One of the pictures new James shared of Ella

It's been a bittersweet period for the new parents; not only did they welcome their daughter in the midst of a pandemic, James' father was also hospitalised twice since the birth. On Sunday, the 41-year-old confirmed that his dad Alan had suffered a second stroke nearly a month after his first one back in March.

READ: Ola and James Jordan reveal future baby plans after welcoming daughter Ella

Encouraging his followers to stay indoors and help save lives amid the coronavirus outbreak, James tweeted: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke. I would love to go and see him and hold his hand but no-one can. Or go and hug my mum. Yet people think it's ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!"

Ola posted a video of her daughter's feet

The new dad-of-one - who introduced baby Ella to the world in last week's issue of HELLO! - recently expressed he was struggling to cope with having a newborn and an ill father in hospital amid the lockdown, tweeting: "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life. I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.