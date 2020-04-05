Just weeks after welcoming baby Ella, new parents Ola and James Jordan have shared their desire to expand their family. The former Strictly Come Dancing stars, who have been married since 2003, became first-time parents to baby Ella after she was delivered by Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February. "We'd love to have more children but who knows what life brings," explained Ola in last week's issue of HELLO!. "I'd love Ella to one day have a baby brother or sister but for now we're just enjoying being with her."

WATCH: James and Ola give a tour of their nursery

"I'm quite looking forward to being able to try again, that's for sure," joked James, before adding: "This experience has made me fall in love with Ola all over again in a different way than before. I have such a huge respect for her as a woman, as a mother - she is incredible." He further elaborated: "She has given me the most precious gift, and I will always love her for that. It's totally changed the way I see the world."

The couple with their little girl

The professional dancers have had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. "She is our only priority – it's a natural thing – nothing else matters," explained James, to which Ola added: "Yes, she's number one now. This is the picture I always wanted to see – James caring for our daughter and having those precious moments. It's so beautiful to see. To see him this happy and protective is the best thing ever for me."

Of their struggle, Ola shared: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We've wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect." James remarked: "It is all the more special because it's something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background. This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It's totally changed the way I see the world."

