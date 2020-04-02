James Jordan has given fans a welcomed distraction from all the doom and gloom surrounding COVID-19 right now. The former Dancing on Ice winner is basking in his new role as a father and thankfully, he's sharing his journey with us all. The dad-of-one, who welcomed daughter Ella with wife Ola Jordan in February, shared an adorable new photo of his baby girl on Instagram on Wednesday evening. The seriously cute snap shows his little one wearing an "I (heart) Dad" babygrow, which James sweetly captioned: "My world," followed by a red heart emoji.

Baby Ella was delivered by Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February, weighing 7lb 9oz. In an exclusive chat and photoshoot with HELLO! James and Ola opened up about their daughter's birth. Explaining why she couldn't have a natural birth, Ola shared: "I was told by a hip specialist I'd struggle giving birth naturally because of recurring stress fractures in my hips caused by a lifetime of dancing and dieting." She added: "I wanted to give birth naturally but I had to come to terms with the fact I wasn't able to have a natural labour."

James Jordan is basking in his new role of father

James, meanwhile, felt like he was George Clooney's ER character Dr Doug Ross when they first arrived at the hospital theatre - however, the nerves soon kicked in. "I walked in thinking I was George Clooney in my gown, when my knees buckled and I thought I'd faint," he explained. "The op hadn't even started but they had to grab me a stool. All I heard was Ola joking: 'That's it, James, make it all about you again.'"

James and Ola Jordan welcomed Ella in February

The professional dancers, who have been married since 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella, James recalled: "It's horrible to watch someone you love go through surgery and you feel so helpless. Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on. I couldn't relax. I'm a control freak so it's hard not to be able to do anything to help. Then came the Lion King moment when they held her up above the screen for us to see her. We burst into tears."

