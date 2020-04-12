Stacey Solomon's son Rex has the most incredible garden inflatable for summer The Loose Women star even cooled off in the paddling pool!

Stacey Solomon has been making the most of self-isolation with her partner Joe Swash and children Leighton, Zachary and Rex, posting pictures and videos of the family enjoying the fresh air in the garden. With the weather warming up, the 30-year-old has found the perfect way to ensure her youngest boy Rex remains cool - and we're so jealous!

Stacey shared a sweet video of Rex playing in the water on Instagram

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to post several pictures of herself and Joe filling a huge inflatable paddling pool with water ready for their little boy. Complete with water displays, hippos and even a slide, the garden play area looked prepped ready for the hot Easter weekend. Stacey was clearly inundated with messages from fans inquiring about the paddling pool, as she quickly revealed it was from Intex and has a very affordable price tag. "All done and ready for the pickle to wake up," she wrote. "For everyone asking this is an INTEX paddling pool/play centre and I paid around £40 for it...I bought this a while ago and can't see the same one anymore."

Inflatable paddling pool, £40.27, Intex @ Amazon

BUY NOW

We've done some research and the brand still has plenty of very similar play areas for those looking to invest in a fun garden activity for their kids in the coming spring and summer months. From an alligator inflatable with a slide and a fishing bucket for £49.95 to a £40 version with a lighthouse and spraying palm tree, there are plenty of designs to entertain all children.

Stacey proved that even she was tempted to get involved in the fun, posting a video of herself in a white bikini as she splashed around in the water with 10-month-old Rex. And if the sunny weather continues throughout the lockdown, we imagine Stacey won't be the only parent across the UK flocking to the paddling pool! After all, can you think of a better way to cool off after your garden Easter egg hunt?

