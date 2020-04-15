Vogue Williams reveals she is struggling to embrace her pregnancy body in candid post

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announced they are expecting a little girl this summer, but the Irish model has spoken candidly about how she is feeling during her second pregnancy. The pair - who got married in 2018 - already share their son Theodore, one, but Vogue said being pregnant with a girl is a very different experience.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews play Hello!/Goodbye!

Posting a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous pink Zara midi dress that skimmed over her blossoming bump, Vogue revealed that she is struggling with her changing body. "All of a sudden I feel VERY pregnant! I’m trying as much as I can to embrace my changing body but it’s not easy. I feel a lot bigger this time and it’s true what they say, girls make you wider and wowza that water retention is something else," she wrote in the caption. While she was happy to show off her bump while she was expecting her little boy, the Heart Radio presenter said she was less inclined to do so this time. Vogue continued: "I’m also not into having my bump out at all, last time I was all about the crop top and this time I’m not even sure I’ll wear a bikini in the summer."

READ: 7 celebs dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: Vogue Williams to Millie Mackintosh

However, the doting mother is clearly very excited about welcoming the new member of the family, as she gushed about Theodore and how he was helping her through her pregnancy. "The best thing about a second pregnancy is that you don’t have much time to think about it which actually makes it easier. So Theodore my gorgeous boy, thank you for taking up every second of my day!"

Vogue revealed how Theodore was helping keep her busy!

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Vogue for her honesty and shower her with compliments. Davina McCall was the first to comment, writing: "Oh I really remember that feeling x you are so gorgeous x big love to you and your lovely fam." Other fans also offered reassurance, writing: "You look absolutely fabulous Vogue," and: "I am sure you’ve heard it 100 times over but you look fabulous. I hated being pregnant and the water retention that came with it. I think we are much harder on ourselves though. The rest of the world will see a beautiful pregnant woman." We couldn't have said it better ourselves!

RELATED: Harper Beckham paints sweet picture for the NHS - and mum Victoria is emotional