Ben Foden has shared the first photo of his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith's growing baby bump. The former X Factor: Celebrity star has yet to confirm that he is expecting his first child with his new wife, but judging by the photo, Jackie is already quite far along in her pregnancy. Uploading the snap to Instagram on Wednesday, Jackie can be seen sitting on Ben's lap with her top exposing the lower half of her sizeable bump. Captioning the image, Ben wrote: "Tuesdays are the new Fridays #newyorklife #citythatneversleeps."

Ben revealed in August that he had married New Yorker Jackie after two weeks of "seriously" dating. Taking to his Instagram page to share pictures from the surprise wedding, he posted a series of photos from the ceremony which took place on a luxury yacht. "This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another," he wrote in the caption.

Ben Foden shared the first photo of wife Jackie Belanoff Smith's baby bump

"The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure there’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"

MORE: Ben Foden planning TWO wedding parties to celebrate whirlwind marriage

Ben Foden married Jackie after two weeks of 'serious' dating

MORE: See the stunning new photo from Ben Foden and wife Jackie Belanoff Smith's big day

Ben's growing family comes 19 months after his divorce from ex-wife Una Healy was finalised. The former couple share two children Aoife, seven, and five-year-old Tadhg. Speaking about his relationship with Una in November, Ben admitted they have now settled their differences for the sake of their children. "Una and I have a good relationship for the sake of the kids," he told MailOnline. "I always wish her the very very best."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.