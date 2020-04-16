Kim Kardashian reveals daughter North told her off as she details new parenting struggle during lockdown The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Kim Kardashian has got her hands full with four young children to look after while in quarantine, but after the Skims founder took some time out for herself, it didn't go down too well! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star featured on an Instagram video on California governor Gavin Newsom's account, where she urged people to stay in. The footage was interrupted by her six-year-old daughter North West, who told her mum: "You should be more busy [with] your kids, not your friends," to which the mother-of-four agreed, saying: "Facts." Kim also told the little girl to stop jumping on the bed as she tried to film the video, telling her: "Give me, like two seconds to seriously do this."

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian brings a doctor to her home during lockdown

Kim Kardashian's daughter North told her mum to spend more time with her children

Addressing California residents, the beauty mogul said: "I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing. I know it's California and we've got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves. Okay, so guys, we just want you to social distance. There [are] so many fun, amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have so much fun. Trust me, I want to get out – more than you know. It's really important to do mental health checks on your friends and loved ones."

North has been keeping her mum on her toes during the lockdown!

Kim is staying at home with husband Kanye West, and children North, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months. While Kim is having fun with her children, like all parents, she is also facing challenges. Admitting it was a struggle at times and that she now has a newfound respect for teachers, the Skims founder told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough." On homeschooling North and Saint, she added: "They [teachers] deserve so much." "It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," Kim added.

The star also revealed that she was enjoying the slow pace of her life currently, as she is normally travelling a lot for work. "I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," she continued. "I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry And The Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't have watched and it's so much fun! So I love the family bonding stuff but I mean I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now – I mean, the kids just got on spring break, thank god – being their teacher too."

