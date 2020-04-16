Kourtney Kardashian addresses pregnancy rumours and reveals how she deals with negativity online The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian got more than she bargained for after sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, which led to many fans speculating that she was pregnant. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was inundated with messages from her followers asking her if she was expecting another baby because of the way the photo appeared to showcase her stomach. The 40-year-old has now opened up about how the rumours affected her body confidence, and it sounds as if she has the right attitude! Talking on an Instagram live on Tuesday, the Poosh founder explained: "I posted this photo the other day, and so many of the comments were like 'Are you pregnant?' 'Baby number four?' 'Pregnant, pregnant?'"

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the pregnancy rumours

The star continued: "And I could have taken that offensively and really been like 'Oh my gosh do I really look pregnant?' But instead I knew I didn't look pregnant in my opinion. I've been pregnant three times, I know what my body looks like when I'm pregnant." Kourtney also explained that she had decided to only focus on the positive comments from the photo. "To me it's very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body so I didn't take it offensively and instead I wrote back and said let's put the good blessings out there, like put out a good vibe. I did read some of the comments, I did like this one comment that said 'I did think you were pregnant cos your body looks extra curvy and feminine and glowing.' So someone said something in a really positive way."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with Mason, Penelope and Reign

On the negativity online, Kourtney urged people to be kind. "I think there's so much criticism on everybody, not even just your physicality but the way we do things. We live in this social media world where people think they should comment. Everyone has such vastly different opinions." Kris Jenner's daughter is mum to three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. The doting mum has been sharing sweet photos of her time in isolation with her kids on social media, most recently pictures from their Easter celebrations, which included egg painting and Easter hampers delivered to their door.

