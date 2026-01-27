Kim Kardashian reveals big change at home involving daughter North West: 'It's a full time job'

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her home life and the big change in her family's routine that's taken place in the past six months.

The Kardashians star appeared on her younger sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, where she spoke about her life a a busy mom-of-four.

Kim shares North, 12, Saint, ten, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six, with ex-husband Kanye West, and is raising them in Calabasas, surrounded by her extended family.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian revealed that daughter North no longer goes to school

The Skims founder is balancing motherhood with her busy career, and has now taken on another role in the past six months - a teacher.

During her chat with Khloe, Kim revealed that North is now being homeschooled, and admitted that it's a full time job - so much so, that Kim took a brief career break to be present at all times.

© TikTok North West has been home schooled over the past six months

She said: "She is homeschooled and a lot of it is me helping her do a lot of the teachings and the things that we do. But we do a lot of realistic courses, things that she’s really into."

The star continued: "Math, we'll give budgets and we’ll go around and we'll get stuff and we'll add it all up and subtract it all. She has a brand building class. You know, it's an actual course and a curriculum. Fully interactive learning. And so she wanted, she had an idea of making hats and making jewelry and all the things she wanted to make. So we made it a course.

© Instagram Kim's three other children - Saint, Chicago and Psalm

"And she has to do the web design and she has to do the budgeting and she has to go to the stores and get materials and sewing and we do full fashion courses and she goes to in the summers to FIT in New York and goes to fashion camp, you know, and loves these more interactive experiences.

"And so I nurture her. But it's a full time job even for me and her teacher. And I think people don't realize I'm with her and the kids 24/7 and it's like I've now added a teacher to my role because she wants me involved in all the things. And you know, I took the last six months off to be able to really do that and do her courses and get the curriculum from her teachers and be there in the room with her."

© Instagram Kim admitted she's stricter with her younger two children

The proud mom went on to say that North has blossomed and is passionate about a lot of subjects, including music. On the podcast, Kim also explained that she's become stricter as a parent over the years, and that she's a lot stricter with her younger two children.

"I have stricter rules for my two little kids," she admitted. "And so my two older kids have devices. My two little kids don't. It's interesting. Your first kid, your first two kids, they're growing up with you or figuring it all out together, and then you learn and you realize you want to maybe do things differently."

"I'm stricter now, but they don't know," she added.