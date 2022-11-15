Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' $4.7m home is a total paradise The family moved into their Westchester mansion in 2019

Catherine Zeta-Jones lives in Westchester County, New York, along with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys, and her jaw-dropping home could rival a hotel.

Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning Catherine's abode is almost seven times more expensive!

However, surprisingly, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million. But with the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the house has everything they need…

The actress' bathroom could easily be mistaken for a luxury spa, with a marble surround bathtub, high ceilings, a fireplace and huge arched mirror on the wall. The perfect spot to unwind.

A striking artwork is the focal point in another living room, and hangs on the wall above the sofa, adding a splash of colour to an otherwise grey and muted room.

The living room has a sophisticated décor, with everything from the walls to the sofas and curtains selected in tonal cream shades. A fireplace is positioned in between two windows at the end of the room, with a soft cream rug and faux fur throw helping to create a cosy atmosphere.

Catherine has given a nod to her Welsh roots in her kitchen, which features Tea, Coffee and Sugar jars labelled in Welsh. She has a marble-topped breakfast bar, with a carved glass vase of cream roses adding a decorative touch.

The doting mum quickly set to work on creating stylish and practical bedrooms for her children, including this desk area for her son Dylan where he can focus on his university studies. A glossy wooden desk leans against the wall with a leather chair and portrait of Roger Moore hanging overhead. Catherine neatly styled the desk with a lamp, books and ornaments.

While Dylan’s room has dark furnishings and black-and-white artwork, Carys’ room has been filled with luxurious metallic gold and mirrored pieces. At the centre of the wall is a bamboo shelving unit where the teenager’s ornaments and books, including Miles Redd’s The Big Book of Chic, are on display. There are matching white side tables topped with gold mirrored trays on either side of the shelving, adding to the glamorous aesthetic.

Lucky Carys has a grown-up and girly room thanks to her mum, who gave her this mirrored dressing table and cute feather-trimmed lamp.

Catherine has the shoe cupboard of dreams! The mum-of-two gave fans a glimpse at her amazing designer footwear collection on Instagram, writing: "A girl can never have too many shoes!"

Michael and Catherine make even an everyday dinner feel like a special occasion with this beautiful al fresco setup, with a chandelier light hanging overhead their perfectly styled dining table.

"When the sun hits a room just right… that's amore," Catherine captioned this photo, which showed light streaming into a dark sitting room. This room is traditionally decorated, with two dark leather sofas, a chandelier, an open fireplace and built-in shelving lined with books, photos and ornaments.

Catherine gave fans a glimpse inside her hallway, and her unusual art collection in September. "Art. The classic white shirt. Wear one or hang one on the wall," she captioned this photo, which showed a distinctive portrait of a white shirt on the wall. The hallway features shiny marble floor tiling and dark gloss archways that lead through to other rooms.

How we'd love to be invited for a dinner party at the Zeta-Jones household! Catherine shared this photo of a dining table set up on an outdoor terrace, which is perfectly styled with flowers and a chandelier hanging overhead, and beautiful wisteria plants all around. "Summer brunch," Catherine wrote.

The kitchen is another highlight of Catherine's home, featuring dark wooden fitted cabinets offset by white tiles and marble worktops, plus an ornate island unit and breakfast bar at the centre. Classic black and white tiled flooring provides the perfect finishing touch. "Calm before the storm. A kitchen at rest," Catherine captioned this photo.

