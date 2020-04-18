Harper Beckham is undoubtedly taking after her famous mum. The eight-year-old has nailed Victoria's trademark pout and isn't afraid to throw up a couple of peace signs either, just like VB in her heyday. Harper couldn't resist puckering her lips in an adorable nod to her mum while out for a country walk with her brothers Romeo and Cruz on Friday. The youngest Beckham is dwarfed by her siblings as they all pose for a cheeky photo while out near their Cotswolds home. Cruz posted the image to his Instagram Stories, simply writing: "Daily walks," followed by a heart emoji.

Harper Beckham has a pout just like her mum

It's not just Victoria's poses that Harper is keen to imitate. The little girl has also developed a keen sense of style, which isn't surprising considering her mum is a fabulous fashion designer. Earlier this week, Victoria posted a sweet photo of her daughter wearing a pretty gingham summer dress, teamed with a patterned blue bandana and a cute heart bracelet. We think you'll agree she is very on trend for 2020!

Victoria and Harper then had some more fashion fun, with Harper having a go at customising her mum's statement designer shades! "So Harper what are we doing today?" Victoria could be heard saying in the Instagram video, to which Harper replied: "I'm customising mummy's glasses." Victoria then added: "Mummy's favourite glasses are having a makeover - they look so cool! Am I gonna look like Uncle Elton in those? I think I am. They're so spicy!"

Harper has her own great style

Harper has been spending lockdown with her parents and siblings at their Cotswolds home, but is likely missing her oldest brother Brooklyn, who has been self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Aside from daily walks and altering her mum's fancy accessories, she has also been keeping busy by continuing with her education at home. At the end of March, mother-of-four Victoria delighted fans by sharing a peek inside her homeschooling lessons by showing her youngest taking a maths lesson using a tablet at the dining table.

