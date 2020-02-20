Victoria and David Beckham share unseen photos of son Cruz to celebrate his 15th birthday The youngest Beckham boy is growing up so fast!

Victoria Beckham and her husband David shared unseen photos of their youngest son Cruz to mark his 15th birthday on Thursday. The fashion designer uploaded a clip to Instagram, which flashed up a series of photos of the youngest Beckham boy throughout the years while the 'Happy Birthday' song played in the background. Captioning the montage, Victoria wrote: "Happy birthday @cruzbeckham!! Can’t believe our baby is 15 today!! We all love u so so so much xxxxx so many kisses xxxxxx."

David also shared a number of photos of his son on his own Instagram account, which he captioned: "Happy birthday to my crazy little man... Dad loves you so much and am so proud of the heart you have and the crazy character that you show me every single day. Happy Birthday Cruzie @cruzbeckham." Eldest son Brooklyn also got in on the action and uploaded an "embarrassing" pic of his sibling. He wrote on Instagram: "Happy 15th birthday bro x sorry for the embarrassing photo love you so much have the best day @cruzbeckham." Romeo joined his brother in sharing a silly photo of Cruz, which he captioned: "Happy 15th bro have a sick day love ya so much."

Victoria Beckham shared unseen photos of Cruz to mark his 15th birthday

Now that Victoria and David's three sons are all on social media, the former Spice Girl has admitted she finds it "a little bit scary," especially as a parent. Talking to CNBC's Tania Bryer on Sunday after her fashion show, Victoria said of her kids being online: "You know, I think that we're a really close family. And I think, you know, the children sometimes get judged, for things they might like or they might post and they don’t know, they're children, you know, but people are watching everything that they do."

David Beckham also shared some adorable photos of his youngest son

She continued: "I think that can be a little bit scary. But you know, it's something relatively new for so many of us, so we're all still learning." On protecting her children from the negativity, she added: "I think we're just a really close family and we try to not focus on that and be very positive."

