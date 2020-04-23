Children the world over love a new soft toy – from cute teddy bears to snuggly soft bunnies and even pretend pet lions to have fun with. The royal family are no different, with their youngest members often spotted out with their cuddly comforters. The likes of Prince George and Mia Tindall are just some of the regal kids with adorable soft toys to keep them happy. Want to see the royals' most-cherished stuffed animals? Take a look…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal children on their first day at school

Princess Charlotte's cuddly puppy

Princess Charlotte with her cute toy puppy

Remember these sweet photos of Princess Charlotte when she was just six-months-old? The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was photographed playing with her soft puppy toy and she looked so happy! The toy in question was a 'Fuddlewuddle Puppy' by the brand Jellycat, known for its super soft cuddly toys. The store's website describes the puppy as: "Adorable, loveable, squidgeable, irresistibly silky-soft and huggable."

The Fuddlewuddle Puppy, £20, Jellycat

William Gatacre, who founded Jellycat with his brother Thomas Gatacre in 1999, was delighted to see that the cuddly dog was in the royal toybox, confirming: "That's our Fuddlewuddle Puppy. The pictures look lovely."

MORE: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte share this sweet common trait

Prince George's toy bunny

Prince George was spotted with a cuddly bunny

Aw, Prince George is a fan of toy bunnies like many children. During a 2017 trip to Paris, Duchess Kate spoke with a mother named Zena about cuddly toys. Zena told Press Association: "Kate was interested in my daughter's toy monkey she was holding and said that George had a toy rabbit called Bum Bum.” How adorable! We can imagine George still sleeps with his cuddly bunny.

Archie Harrison

Duchess Meghan took this fun Simba toy home for Archie

We all know that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan love wildlife, in particular the wild animals of Africa, and it seems that their son Archie is already a fan too. When his parents attended the premiere of The Lion King, Meghan, was particularly delighted when she received a special gift for her baby boy.

The limited-edition toys are no longer on sale

The new mum was presented with a bouquet, a book and a cuddly Simba toy for Archie by Evie Chambers and Valentina Walker, both 12, whose parents are associated with Disney. We bet Archie snuggles up to his cute Simba toy at home in Los Angeles.

Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall has a cuddly koala

The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall was spotted holding a very sweet koala toy back in June 2017. The family were at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match in Tetbury, when Mia was seen playing with her snuggly comforter.

MORE: 7 mum bloggers share tips on entertaining kids and finding me-time during lockdown

Lena Tindall

Little Lena has her own toy horse

Mia's younger sister Lena looks like she's taking after her horse-rider champion mum with this cuddly toy! Lena was the picture of cuteness clutching this large soft horse toy which was a gift from The Pony Club in August 2019. The family were at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud.

John Lewis and Waitrose are launching a soft toy competition to raise funds for the NHS!

This is such a lovely idea! For two weeks starting on Friday 24 April, John Lewis and Waitrose are launching a soft toy design competition, inviting Britain's children to share their designs. One lucky winner will be chosen to have their design turned into a real soft toy to be sold in Waitrose and John Lewis shops at Christmas - with 100% of the profits going to the NHS.

The brief will ask kids of all ages (and adults on their behalf) to share their designs for a “super-bear” cuddly toy that celebrates the spirit and fortitude of the fearless men and women working on the frontline during the COVID-19 crisis.

Design your own teddy bear!

The John Lewis Partnership is launching several new initiatives as part of its Feel Good Friday campaign, which will partner with a range of celebrities, experts and charities to help inspire and keep people entertained during lockdown.

To enter, children need to ask an adult over the age of 18 to apply via email, Instagram or Twitter on their behalf. Participants should send their design via email or post a picture of their design on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DesignYourSuperBear. Participants may enter the Prize Draw once per Instagram or Twitter account.

Get designing!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.