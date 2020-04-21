Holly Willoughby has shared her excitement over becoming an aunty once again. After sharing the happy news on Monday's This Morning, the presenter took to Instagram the following day to post a new photo of her newborn niece Mabel. "Welcome to the world baby Mabel," she gushed in the caption. "Congratulations Dom, Lou and big sister Elsie... Harry, Belle and Chester can't wait to meet their new cousin xxx."

Holly Willoughby posted this picture of her niece Mabel

The 39-year-old, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, is a doting mother herself. The couple are parents to three children - Harry, ten, Belle, nine, and Chester, five. Little Mabel is the youngest child of Holly's brother-in-law Dominic Baldwin. "I just wanted to share some lovely news with you that this morning I have a brand new niece. Mabel Josephine Baldwin," Holly had initially shared with This Morning viewers. "Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there."

As a snap of Mabel flashed up on screen, the TV star added: "That is Elsie's [her other niece] baby sister Mabel, who came into this world just a few hours ago. She is beautiful." Her co-host Phillip Schofield then asked, "Have you stopped crying now?" Holly also took the opportunity to state how important the happy news is during the current situation, saying: "It's lovely, I tell you even more so now, having nice news like that, news about life and birth it's just wonderful. Well done Dom and Lou!"

Meanwhile, Holly's cousin-in-law Tamzin Outhwaite also posted a picture of Mabel on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt caption, which read: "With death comes life and the circle keeps on keeping on. Welcome to the world and our wonderful family... Mabel Josephine Baldwin... you lucked out having Lou and Dom as your parents and Elsie as your sister... can't wait to meet you after all this madness... you have a ton of aunties and uncles and cousins who can’t wait to show you the way." It's a bittersweet time for the former EastEnders star as Tuesday also marks her late mum Anna's two-year death anniversary.

