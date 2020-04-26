Gemma Atkinson shuts down critic as she shares cute baby video of Mia

Gemma Atkinson took a trip down memory lane on Saturday as she scrolled through her phone's camera roll to look back at pictures and videos of Mia as a newborn baby. And it seems the former Emmerdale actress came across one particular video that was so cute she just had to share it with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

"Mia at 2wks old demonstrating my lockdown moods! How cute are babies when they have wind/milk drunk dreams," she wrote alongside a clip of Mia pulling several different faces whilst sleeping. The video was definitely a treat to fans, who rushed to comment how adorable Mia was. "She was so tiny," commented a fan, whilst another one wrote: "Oh my goodness have you ever seen anything as cute and loveable as baby Mia."

MORE: Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester home

While most of the comments were lovely and positive, Gemma had to defend herself from a fan who accused her of squeezing Mia in order to get a reaction from her on camera. "Weird, you was clearly hurting her or squeezing her hand or leg for her to make that in pain face," she wrote, to which Gemma quickly replied: "That thought even entering your head is what's weird!"

Others were quick to jump to Gemma's defence. "You clearly don't have kids," a fan said in response to the initial message. "Yeah. Stop sticking pins in your baby Gemma. There's always one," joked another one.

It's been a big week in Gemma and Gorka's household as the actress revealed earlier on Tuesday that little Mia had started crawling, and a few days later, proud dad Gorka took to Instagram to reveal her newest skill – dancing!