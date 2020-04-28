Kim Kardashian has been making the most of her time in isolation and has been sorting out all the photos on her phone. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained on social media recently that she has created a photo album on her computer for each of her four children, which contain pictures of them from every year of their lives. What's more, the Skims founder has been giving fans a glimpse at some of the sweet snapshots while sorting through them. These have included an adorable photo of her oldest two children, North, six, and Saint, four, smiling while playing on the family's private plane, and another of two-year-old Chicago playing with building blocks in the living room.

Kim Kardashian has been sharing sweet photos of her kids from her phone

The doting mum also recently shared a picture from her phone of Saint playing in his bedroom, and a hilarious photo of Chicago dressed in a wig, which will no doubt be used in years to come at the little girl's 18th birthday party. Kim showed the photo to host Jimmy Fallon during a recent interview, which was filmed remotely. "I went into the other room and my daughter dressed up my little daughter like that. With a wig on, she was just walking around like that," Kim said, to which Jimmy replied: "She looks like Annie!"

The Skims founder's oldest two children North and Saint

While it is hectic in a household with young children, Kim has been having a lovely time with her family and revealed that her children think it is wonderful. "It's honestly so fun in the house with all the kids. They love it, they honestly think it's the best thing ever," she told Jimmy. Last month at the beginning of the lockdown, Kim had taken to social media to ask her followers for ideas to entertain her children, but the beauty mogul admitted that she didn't get the response she was hoping for. The star told Jimmy that the majority of her fans had told her that she shouldn't be stuck for ideas as she has a lot of money.

Chicago playing with building blocks at home

While Kim has been focusing on her family during the lockdown, the star has also been connecting with fans online. Recently, she posted a hilarious video of herself trying to film a makeup tutorial from her bathroom, but was interrupted by North, who wanted to join in. "My kids won't leave me alone," Kim said to the camera, causing the six-year-old to react: "Hey! That's mean." North also had a starring role in another of her mum's videos earlier in the month, after Kim posted footage on California governor Gavin Newsom's Instagram account to encourage local residents to stay at home. "You should be more busy [with] your kids, not your friends," the little girl told her mum.

