Michael Buble's daughter Vida steals the show as she sings with her dad in an Instagram video!

Michael Buble's daughter Vida is a little star in the making! Vida, one, is the youngest of the singer's three children with wife Luisana Lopilato – the couple also share sons Noah, six, and four-year-old Elias. And she made a very rare public appearance this week when she starred in one her parents' Instagram Live videos. The clip opens with Michael and Luisana sitting side-by-side at home before encouraging Vida to come and join them, with both speaking to her in Luisana's native Spanish. With Vida sat on her mother’s lap, Michael then spontaneously breaks into song, with a pitch-perfect rendition of Senorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. But the sweetest moment comes when Michael pauses to let her daughter finish his sentences.

Michael, Luisana and their children are currently in lockdown in Canada, but he recently managed to make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, via videocall. During the chat, the singer admitted he was struggling with home schooling his young family. "We are doing it, but I am not great at it," he shared. "We are adapting and I'm learning new things; I felt guilty about the kids being on their iPads or watching TV until I muted the screen and turned the subtitles on and now, they are kind of reading – I killed two birds…"

Michael previously shared one of Noah's homework assignments with her fans, which required the six-year-old to reveal his three wishes at this time. He proudly shared a photo of Noah's handwritten answers, which read: "1. Go to Miami. 2. Going to a family walk. 3. Help piple [sic]."

Michael recently shared a photo of son Noah's homework

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Love You Anymore singer has been vocal with his fans about the importance of following US government advice. "Please, as much as possible, stay in the house. You know, if you have to drink some 'Quarantinis', do what you have to do. Go to the backyard and play with the kids. If you're going to hike, please, do it in a place where there's not a lot of people. Try as little as you can to go out," he said.

"Let's help each other. Let's be great human beings and let's help to make sure that we are protecting the people that are vulnerable out there. It could be any of us. That's the truth. Let's protect our kids. Let's protect everyone."