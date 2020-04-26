Inside one of Kris Jenner's luxurious bathroom – and it looks just like a spa The famous momager lives in Hidden Hills and is currently isolating with her daughter Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner has the most incredible home, so it's no wonder that her daughter Kylie Jenner has chosen to stay there with her during the coronavirus lockdown. The famous momager lives in Hidden Hills in a stylish mansion, and it's so very photogenic! Over the weekend, Kylie shared a selfie on Instagram of herself posing in one of the many bathrooms in the property. In the background of the photo, a large walk-in shower was visible, as well as a basin bath with stylish black taps, and two marble side tables. There was also a flat-screen TV on the wall. Many of the Lip Kit founder's followers were in awe of the bathroom, with one writing: "Bathroom goals," while another commented: "That bathroom though!" A third added: "I could literally live in that bathroom alone during lockdown."

VIDEO: Inside Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills mansion

Kylie Jenner shared a photo from inside her mum Kris Jenner's luxurious bathroom

This isn't the first time we have seen a glimpse inside Kris' home during lockdown. Last week, Kylie shared another video on Instagram, this time of her mum enjoying a rare five minutes of peace. In the footage, the 64-year-old was seen taking a nap on the sofa in her living room. The large open-plan space featured back-to-back sofas, as well as a large TV and glass doors overlooking the expansive garden, which features a large outdoor pool. As well as Kylie, Kris is isolating with her granddaughter Stormi Webster and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The group have been having a lot of fun together, with activities ranging from cooking to creating TikTok videos. They even went to Kris' holiday home in Palm Springs over the Easter weekend and decorated the house with chocolate eggs and decorations to make it a memorable occasion for Stormi.

Kris taking a rest inside her living room at her Hidden Hills mansion

The mum-of-six's Hidden Hills home sounds like the perfect sanctuary for Kris and her family. Talking to Architectural Digest in 2019, Kris said: "I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful." The star also has incredible taste in furniture too. "I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles," she added.

The momager has an incredible outside pool

It comes as no surprise that Kylie decided to stay with her mum while in isolation. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the beauty mogul said: "My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mum almost every day. I was over there last night. I'll just go by her house. We're always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together."

