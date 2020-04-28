Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope looks so grown up as she cooks inside family's stylish kitchen The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is self-isolating in LA with children Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian has been finding lots of fun activities to help keep her children entertained during the lockdown, including rustling up new recipes. On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of her daughter Penelope, seven, helping her mum in the kitchen. The little girl looked incredibly grown up, and identical to her dad, Scott Disick. In the background of the picture, the Poosh founder's flawless kitchen units and stove could be seen, along with a shelf neatly lined up with spices. A framed fashion photograph was also hanging up, adding a stylish touch to the room.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope had fun helping her mum in the kitchen

While Kourtney prefers to keep her children out of the public eye now she's taken a backseat from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she occasionally shares sweet photos and videos of them on social media. At the beginning of April, the star celebrated her 41st birthday, and she couldn't resist sharing Penelope's thoughtful surprise for her. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared footage of the little girl leading her down the stairs, which had been decorated with white petals and leaves. "I have the sweetest daughter in the whole world," the doting mum captioned the video.

Penelope and her siblings are self-isolating between their mum and dad's homes

The reality star shares Penelope, along with sons Mason, ten, and Reign, five, with ex Scott. The children are splitting their time between both their parents' homes during the lockdown, spending half the week in Calabasas, and the other half at their dad's beach house in Malibu. Last week, Scott shared some sweet photos of his children having fun in the garden, and another of Mason eating dinner on a balcony overlooking the sea. Kourtney recently spoke about their family's setup during an Instagram Live, saying: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

Kourtney and Scott have remained on good terms and have even spoken out about their experience co-parenting. During a discussion on Poosh's website, the mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

