Gemma Atkinson hints that baby Mia is ready for Strictly's return – see cute photo The former Emmerdale star shares her daughter with dancer Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson shared a sweet photo of her daughter Mia to Instagram that suggested the little girl is gearing up to support her dad on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing – and may even be a contender herself one day! The cute snapshot showed the nine-month-old sitting up with her hands clasped together, wearing a white T-shirt and dungarees with a red-and-white striped headband. Mia, who Gemma shares with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, was pointing her toes like a little ballerina, and her doting mum captioned the image: "Fabulous!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson is a nervous wreck as she reveals Mia can crawl

The 35-year-old met Gorka, 29, on the set of Strictly back in 2017, although they didn't dance together until the 2019 Christmas special. They became a couple in early 2018 and welcomed Mia the following July. On Friday, Gorka revealed that he has already been teaching his little girl to dance.

READ: Brooke Vincent shares adorable new photo of baby Mexx - and he's growing up so fast!

Taking to Instagram, the dancer shared a series of father-daughter clips, which showed him and Mia dancing to Maluma and Ricky Martin's latest hit No Se Me Quita. He captioned the videos: "Lockdown memories... #stayathome #lockdown #memories #friday #daddysgirl @maluma @ricky_martin." Sharing the same video on his stories, he wrote: "So small and already dancing reggaeton!"

Gemma shared the sweet photo of Mia to Instagram

Gorka joined the cast of Strictly in 2016 and quickly became a fan favourite, although he did not have a partner on last year's show, instead taking part in the group dances. It's still not clear what format the 2020 series might take as the BBC competition is currently trying to work out the logistics of filming during a pandemic. On Wednesday, director of content Charlotte Moore told an audience at a virtual panel for the Edinburgh TV Festival that the series may have to go ahead without an audience.

VIDEO: Strictly's Gorka Marquez has already taught daughter Mia to dance

The executive said: "When you look at something like Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience. The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.