Brooke Vincent doesn't often share photos of her baby son Mexx on social media, but the proud mum couldn't resist posting a picture of the tiny tot this week – and we can't say we blame her. The adorable snap, which Brooke uploaded to her Instagram Stories, just goes to prove you're never too young to relax with a good read. It showed little Mexx's hands pressing down on a Beatrix Potter book that was open on his lap.

The Coronation Street star captioned the photo: "Peter Rabbit is his favourite ever," adding a yellow heart emoji. Her son's face couldn't be seen in the sweet picture, but he appeared to be wearing a white T-shirt or Babygro and one of his tiny feet could be glimpsed from underneath the book – how cute! The actress gave birth on 23 October and shares Mexx with her partner, football player Kean Bryan, who she started dating back in 2016.

Brooke posted the sweet photo to Instagram

Brooke keeps her son's face hidden from the camera in the rare photos she shares on social media, in order to protect his privacy, but occasionally provides updates for her fans. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of the little boy while out for a walk in what looked to be an empty park. The 27-year-old's snapshot mostly showed a path with grass at either side and trees in the distance, but in the left corner was a small sliver of her baby boy's pushchair. Under a rain cover, a bit of the light blue blanket keeping little Mexx warm could clearly be seen.

The star shared a similar picture back in February, showing then-four-month-old Mexx outside in his pram, with a beautiful calm lake behind him. Wisely, the star had wrapped her son up against the February cold in a white blanket and thick blue cover, so that only his outline was visible.

