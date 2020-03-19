Gemma Atkinson gave her followers some much-needed relief on Wednesday when she shared an adorable new video of her daughter Mia. The former Strictly star revealed that the little tot has started teething, but we can't get over how much Mia looks like her mum! In the clip on Gemma's Instagram Stories, her daughter looks so cute sat on her lap as the TV star jokes that "teething is fun". Gemma then looks at her daughter while shaking her head, and Mia sweetly mimics her mum's action and starts to shake her own head in unison. Aww! Gemma shares Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, but from this clip we can certainly see so much of the former Emmerdale star in her little girl.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is the spitting image of her mum

Earlier this week, Gemma shared how her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter in July 2019. Uploading two photos of herself and Gorka pre and post-baby, she wrote: "Before kids on a weekend VS after kids on a weekend," adding three crying-laughing emojis and tagging her boyfriend.

In the first photo, the couple are smiling in a sunny location, with Gemma's arm around Gorka's shoulder and the sea in the background behind them. They both looked happy and carefree. In the second photo, Gemma and Gorka slumped against what appeared to be their headboard, each wearing a face mask and looking a tad unimpressed.

Gemma shares Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez

Since giving birth, the Hollyoaks actress has been candid on social media about the joys and stresses of becoming a parent. Last week she was quick to clarify that she isn't currently pregnant, after revealing that the top she was wearing is from a maternity range. In a video filmed inside the Hits Radio studio, Gemma said: "Loads of you have been asking me where this shirt's from." She then turned to her co-host Wes Butters, and asked, "Wes, where's it from?" He replied: "H&M maternity," after which Gemma faced the camera again and said: "I'm not pregnant again, but I just like it."

