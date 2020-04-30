Gordon Ramsay's son looks adorable in mini raincoat on stormy day out The celebrity chef and his family are living at their holiday home in Cornwall during lockdown

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar really is the spitting image of his dad. Despite the stormy weather on Thursday, the one-year-old enjoyed a stroll along the beach near his family's Cornwall holiday home with mum Tana. Oscar looked adorable in a yellow raincoat and red trousers with his cute chubby cheeks flushed from the windy weather. The little tot didn't let the cold wind stop him from having some fun either. His hands were covered in sand, perhaps after building a sandcastle or making handprints in the squishy ground. Oscar gave a cheeky smile to the camera with his windswept hair, and mum Tana simply captioned the snap: "Ready for the rain."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's little boy at the beach is the sweetest clip

MORE: 15 jaw-dropping celebrity holiday homes owned by the Beckhams, George Clooney & more

Oscar has also picked up a celebrity following thanks to his famous parents, with Romeo Beckham simply leaving a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. Jools Oliver wrote: "Super cute Oscar," and Victoria Beckham's mother said: "Such a gorgeous boy Tana." Other fans commented on Oscar's likeness to his dad, with one writing: "He looks so much like his daddy." Another said: "Mini Gordon." While some just gushed over how cute the little boy is. "Aww baby Oscar you are the cutest!!" wrote one. A second added: "He is just adorable, that smile!! Definitely brightens up a rainy day. Thanks for sharing. Stay safe."

How adorable does Oscar Ramsay look in his raincoat?

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reveals his baby son Oscar is his new little mascot! PHOTO

The Ramsay clan usually split their time between London and Los Angeles but are sitting out the COVID-19 crisis in their property near Daymer Bay, Cornwall. Gordon and his wife Tana married in 1996 and Oscar has four older siblings: Meghan, 22, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and TV star Tilly, 18. In the future, the family is expected to upgrade to a new property in nearby Rock, which will boast four en suite bathrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and two terraces, according to local reports.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.