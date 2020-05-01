Congratulations to Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor, who have welcomed their first baby into the world. The couple exclusively told HELLO! magazine: "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family."

Millie and Hugo shared their pregnancy announcement exclusively in HELLO! in November, confirming that they were expecting a daughter. "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far," Millie told HELLO!. "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

Millie and Hugo have welcomed a daughter

After getting an exciting first glimpse of their daughter during a scan, Millie told us: "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl." She added: "I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted."

Millie and Hugo married in 2018

Millie and Hugo were married in June 2018, in a romantic ceremony at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!. The ceremony included thoughtful touches to create a wedding day that fully reflected them and their relationship. As guests entered a stunning marquee for the sit-down meal they were greeted by long wooden tables that were named after the nightclubs the couple frequented, with the bride and groom taking their seats at the Boujis table – a sweet nod to where they first met 12 years ago. And the marquee itself was styled to perfection, with pink and red peonies, gold-accented glassware, napkin rings and plates adorning the tables.

The couple were first friends before dating in 2011 while appearing on Made in Chelsea. But they split up before reconciling in 2016. "I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together," Hugo explained, while Millie added: "But if we’d stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn’t be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart."

