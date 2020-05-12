Kylie Jenner sent her Instagram fans wild on Monday after she shared the most adorable video of her well-behaved daughter Stormi - and the little girl has already learnt a very powerful life message! To see if Stormi could practice patience and self-restraint, the beauty mogul placed a huge bowl of chocolates on the coffee table in front of the two-year-old and told her that if she could wait until her mother got back from the bathroom then she could have three of the chocolates.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner testing daughter Stormi's patience

"You can have three of them but wait! You have to wait until mummy comes back, ok?" she can be heard asking her daughter, who excitedly dove off the plush cream sofa and towards the bowl. "You're going to wait for mummy?" Kylie repeated, and her daughter sat back on the sofa and danced with excitement as she agreed to wait.

And she was true to her word! Though it clearly took a lot of will-power not to touch the bowl of sweet treats while her mum had left the room, as Stormi could even be heard saying to herself: "Patience, patience, patience is a virtue." Luckily, Stormi passed her mother's challenge with flying colours and Kylie quickly rewarded her good behaviour with the chocolate.

Kylie captioned the video: "omg my BABYYY. I had to take part in this challenge," and fans were quick to comment on how adorable her daughter was. Her sister Kim Kardashian was among the first to joke: "OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case with Chi! Or especially Saint," while Chrissy Teigen similarly added: "ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over." Hailey Bieber also wrote: "I’m crying... she’s soooooooo precious," and another fan noted: "Omg did she say patience is a virtue?!"

Stormi loves the tennis courts at the new Holmby Hills property

The pair have recently moved into a gorgeous new property in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and Kylie gave fans a tour by joining her best friend Stassie for a series of TikTok videos, recreating funny Keeping Up with the Kardashians clips. The reality TV star's £29.3million house spans 15,350 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, chef's kitchen and tennis courts, where Kylie recently shared another sweet video of her daughter learning the sport.

