Alex Jones took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a sweet video of her son Kit, and parents will find it very relatable. The video showed her 11-month-old boy dressed in a white and grey baby grow as he crawled away from the camera at speed. The Welsh presenter simply captioned the video: "There he goes…" followed by a broken heart emoji - since he is approaching his first birthday milestone, we imagine Alex is finding it difficult to watch him grow up so quickly.

Alex's son Kit is so speedy when he crawls!

Alex only recently returned to The One Show following her maternity leave with Kit, but every second counts when it comes to little ones. That's why she's been making the most of her one-on-one time with her two sons during the current self-isolation period, from trying her hand at baking delicious-looking hedgehog biscuits to getting involved in her sons' games.

Teddy, 3, has been keeping himself entertained using nothing more than his imagination and a box - we miss those days! Alex shared a hilarious video of Teddy inside the box with only his hand poking through a hole, while he tells his mum there is "a polar bear" and "a crocodile" in there with him. Meanwhile, Alex could be heard encouraging her son to "jump out" after he insisted that the animals are "scary". "OK, jump out!" she said, sweetly playing along with her son.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares hilarious video of Teddy in a box

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Alex spoke honestly about the pressure to juggle her work and home life in order to "have it all". "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," the star disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

