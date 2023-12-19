5 best celebrity winter bikini photos: Rochelle Humes, Gisele Bundchen, Salma Hayek & more

Whilst a sun-soaked holiday might not be the most budget-friendly option out there when it comes to beating the winter blues, there's no denying that a dose of sunshine really does help to lift the mood and trigger serotonin production.

As we continue to pine for the sunshine, we're looking to the stars for some much-needed bikini inspiration. From Rita Ora to Rebel Wilson and Salma Hayek to Gisele Bundchen, keep scrolling for a sneak peek inside their lavish getaways and their fabulous wardrobes to boot…

Rochelle Humes © Instagram Rochelle and her hubby Marvin Humes put their I'm a Celeb jungle woes behind them in December as they jetted off on a family holiday with their three children in tow. Ditching the glum London weather for some serious sunshine, the family of five travelled to the eternally balmy Abu Dhabi.



Eschewing her winter wardrobe, Rochelle, 34, was quick to debut a figure-flattering black bikini which she teamed with a stylish baseball cap from Ru & Rocka.





Rita Ora © instagram Songstress Rita Ora, 33, served up a slice of Ariel realness during her recent luxe getaway to New Zealand with her actor and filmmaker husband, Taika Waititi. In photos shared to Instagram, the Anywhere hitmaker could be seen wearing a tiny black bikini as she posed up a storm in a beautifully scenic swimming pool.



Captioning her carousel of pictures and clips, she penned: "I can’t begin to explain the weekend I have had. Thank you for these memories @piwakawakapoint".



Salma Hayek © Instagram Mexican-American actress Salma appeared ageless earlier in December as she turned up the heat in a tropical bikini emblazoned with colourful leaves.



Channelling her inner bond girl, the 57-year-old reclined against a sun dappled stone wall all whilst balancing on her tiptoes. Sharing a glimpse inside her blissful weekend, Salma simply captioned her Instagram photo: "#Sundaymood".



Gisele Bundchen © Instagram Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, 43, returned to her native Brazil back in November – and her Instagram snapshots are proof that the South American country is next level beautiful.



In one joyous picture, the global superstar could be seen leaping through the air in a leopard print bikini. She appeared in her element as she soaked up the sunshine and dipped her toes into the golden sand beneath. Don't mind us as we add Brazil to the bucket list…



