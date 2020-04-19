Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – has got her summer garden plans for son Ronnie sorted. The Instagram cleaning sensation shared a photo of her little boy enjoying time in the garden and revealed how she plans to keep him entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown - and the cute swing set is a total bargain.

Ronnie looked very pleased with his £100 garden swing

Dressed in a striped jumper, grey leggings and a sunhat, the nine-month-old could be seen grinning as he took a ride on the yellow and red swing in the sunshine. "Time to get out in the garden! Feeling so grateful the suns out. I bought Ronnie's swing from eBay guys, it's called the baby plumb wooden swing. I paid £100," Mrs Hinch wrote underneath. Suitable for ages 12 months and over, the affordable garden accessory is described as being "ideal for introducing toddlers to outdoor fun and adventure." So we're not surprised the baby swing has already sold out!

Luckily, the Plum website states it is expected back in stock on 20 April, which gives parents plenty of time to get their garden playground-ready in preparation for the warmer weather - especially if the lockdown continues. For those who can't wait for that particular design, the brand also offers an extendable design that grows with your child for £174.99. But hurry, as we doubt it will stay in stock for long!

Wooden swing set, £174.99, Plum @ Amazon

It has been a good day for mum-of-one Mrs Hinch, who also revealed she is "on top of the world" over her latest parenting achievement - and we can see why! She took to social media to reveal she had been named on the Mother & Baby Mum List 2020, which celebrates YouTubers, Instagrammers and vloggers who inspire other mothers on their parenting journey. "I can honestly say as a first-time mum to our Ronnie and new to the parenting world, making the mum list 2020 has made me feel on top of the world. I'm learning something new everyday so your support means everything guys, thank you."

