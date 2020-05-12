Alex Jones has been vocal about her heartbreak at how fast her son Kit is growing up, and it appears he is already old enough to get involved in play fighting with his older brother Teddy, 3. The One Show presenter delighted Instagram fans by sharing a rare video of both of her sons playing together at their home in London, with 11-month-old Kit wrestling with his sibling inside an indoor tent. Lots of laughing and screaming could be heard in the background, while the only thing visible was Kit's blue leggings as his feet poked out the end of the tent!

Alex Jones shared the sweet video on Instagram as she prepares to celebrate Kit's first birthday

Both Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson are likely preparing to celebrate their youngest son's milestone birthday, which falls on 13 May. We can't wait to see inside the celebrations, which we reckon will include a shop-bought cake as opposed to a homemade one following Alex's incident during her appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. After being rushed to the paramedics to receive stitches for a nasty injury caused by an electric mixer, she told the Metro that the biggest lesson she had taken from the show was to "buy cakes instead". "Let's just say, it wasn't like the show I've seen where people produce these incredible cakes," she laughed. "I barely made anything edible."

The Welsh presenter has recently shared several cute pictures and videos of her little boy as she counts down towards his birthday, including a snap of little Kit playing with his toys with the caption: "I can't believe he's nearly one," alongside a red broken heart emoji. Shortly after giving birth to Kit, Alex gushed: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!!"

