After several weeks of lockdown, parents are likely finding it increasingly difficult to think up creative ways to keep their children entertained. So why not turn to celebrity parents such as Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Sam Faiers for inspiration? These stars have all thrown incredible sleepovers for their kids - often to mark birthdays or special occasions - complete with teepee tents, luxury spa experiences and personalised goodies. But there's no reason you can't recreate the excitement virtually at home, whether your kids camp out with their siblings or hold virtual get-togethers with friends.

More and more parents are scouring the internet in search of inspiration, with searches for ‘virtual sleepover ideas’ up 799%, according to Pinterest’s May trend report. Take a look at some of these fun ideas inspired by our favourite celebs, from decorations to matching outfits...

Teepee tents

Amanda Holden delighted her eight-year-old daughter Hollie with her first-ever sleepover in March 2020. The Britain's Got Talent host shared a photo of the incredible scene that she'd created with some help from party planners Bespoke Slumbers, with miniature tepees adorned with flowers, fluffy rugs and a tea party station.

Teepee tent, £37.99, Amazon

While you can't replicate Amanda's gorgeous living room, you can get your hands on a teepee tent for £37.99. All you need to do is set up some snacks, pillows and a laptop for siblings to watch their favourite films, or get your friends' kids in on the idea and have them all decorate their house for a Zoom call!

Themed pyjamas

Every sleepover needs a cosy pair of pyjamas, right? And there's nothing better than matching your outfit with your closest pals. Plus, it makes for the cutest photo - just ask Sam Faiers who provided matching outfits for her niece Nelly's 5th birthday celebrations, which was themed around The Greatest Showman.

Disney pyjamas, £5.99-19.99, Amazon

If you're looking for a themed sleepover during lockdown, go for something general like Disney to ensure all children at the virtual event can get involved. Plus, if you don't have any in the drawers at home, Amazon sells everything from Aladdin's Princess Jasmine to Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear.

Pampering spa night

Rochelle totally wowed fellow parents when she shared photos of the epic party she planned for her daughter Alaia on Instagram. The doting mum had turned her beautiful kitchen into a spa for the young girls, with mirrors, glass bowls with flannels, nail files and pots of moisturiser lined up along the breakfast island unit.

Barry M nail polish set, £13.01, Amazon

Most families have nail files and polish stashed away in the house so it doesn't require as much planning as some of the other epic ideas - but you do need to find a fellow parent brave enough to let their child near their laptop or tablet with nail varnish to get the virtual spa party started!

Cosy bedding

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field recently treated their eldest children, Teddy and Charlton, to a family sleepover party at their Los Angeles mansion. The "sleepover station" simply featured a white duvet, several pillows, three Barbies, a doll and a teddy bear all laid down on the floor of their American home. "Sleepover station ready @robbiewilliams. Teddy, Charlie, mummy, daddy... lights out," she wrote across the picture which she shared on her Instagram stories.

Fluffy blanket, £16.99, Amazon

All you need to recreate it is lots of blankets, cushions and a duvet - plus their friends on a video call, of course!

Movie snacks

No sleepover is complete without snacks! And they don't always have to be lavish birthday cakes like Storm Keating's Paw Patrol-themed cake for her son Cooper's third birthday. Why not stick to serving popcorn for a long-distance movie night?

Popcorn boxes, £7.99, Amazon

Your children can enjoy their favourite film with their friends via Netflix Party, and it will feel just like a real sleepover if the snacks are served in these cute popcorn boxes.

Party games

If you're not a fan of using the Houseparty app, which offers quizzes and drawing games, then this party game book is bound to keep the sleepover conversation going all night long. With over 400 questions, the only mission will be ending the virtual chat and encouraging the kids to actually go to sleep!

Sleepover game book, £5.75, Amazon

