Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez showed off his moves in a cute new video on Wednesday. In the short clip, which his partner Gemma Atkinson posted to Instagram Stories and the dancer then shared, Gorka and daughter Mia were watching the CBBC show Small Potatoes. The programme was playing flamenco music and Gorka, who is originally from Bilbao, danced around the kitchen to the tune.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez shows off dance skills with baby Mia

The Spaniard clapped and twirled, even making use of a tea towel in his impromptu routine. He then leaned over to the tiny tot and said, "Flamenco, do you want to dance the flamenco?" Little Mia, who turns one in July, looked on and wiggled in her highchair, giving her dad her full attention. How sweet! In the last few weeks, many of the stars of the BBC show have expressed that it's not yet clear whether it will return this year, and whether it will observe social distancing rules if so.

Gorka and Mia performed an adorable duet

Gorka, however, made a very confident prediction last week – and it involved his daughter! In an Instagram Live appearance, the star not only said that the programme will be going to Blackpool as usual, but joked that Mia will be ready to perform when it does. Speaking to his colleague Janette Manrara on Instagram Live, the 29-year-old said: "She's going to be dancing in Blackpool this year. She loves dancing, have you seen her dancing? When we play music, she dances!"

If the little girl does make it to Blackpool this autumn, it will be the second time she's visited. Last November, her mum, who competed on Strictly in 2017, took her to watch her dad and his co-stars rehearse ahead of the main show. At the time, Mia was only four months old, but this year she'll be almost a year and a half old – and may even break out a flamenco…

