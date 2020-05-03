Gemma Atkinson shared a new video to Instagram on Sunday that showed how her family is using humour (and tasty snacks) to survive the coronavirus lockdown. The mum-of-one uploaded a sweet clip showing her ten-month-old daughter Mia sitting at her highchair wearing a pink bib, with her mouth and chin covered in chocolate. The 2017 Strictly finalist asked the little girl, "Right, rumour has it someone's eaten my chocolate rice cake, do you know who did it?"

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia in cute video

Mia looked fascinated by what her mum was saying, and with impeccable timing, responded: "Eeee," showing off her baby teeth as she did so. While she didn't name her dad and the evidence seemed to point elsewhere, Gemma apparently sensed that was what her daughter meant, and told her; "No! I'm gonna go get him." The former Emmerdale actress captioned the video with a gif which read "Stay home, eat chocolate." Sensible advice!

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in July 2019

Gemma shares little Mia with her partner, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez. The couple met on set back in 2017 and started dating in early 2018 after the series had wrapped. A year later they announced Gemma was pregnant and they welcomed their daughter on 4 July 2019. The doting parents have both shared many of Mia's milestones so far with their social media followers, including her first 'dance' and a visit to see Gorka's family in Spain.

The couple is based in Greater Manchester, where Gemma is from, and are staying busy at the moment by spending lots of time with their daughter as well as working out in their home gym. Gorka has also been busy baking, and on Friday he delighted his partner with an impressive coffee and walnut cake which he'd whipped up from scratch. Gemma posted a video of the dancer looking proud of himself in front of his delicious looking creation, and told him: "Very well done!"

