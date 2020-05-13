Gordon Ramsay reveals how son Oscar is frustrating him in hilarious new video The Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star wants his son to follow in his footsteps!

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared his latest lockdown frustration with his fans on Wednesday – and it couldn't be cuter! The celebrity chef posted a sweet video of his son Oscar, one, to his Instagram Stories. In the short clip, the little boy wore an adorable cream cable knit sweater, jeans, and trainers, and carried a football around. His dad, however, was hoping that the little boy would actually put the ball on the ground and kick it.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares frustration with son Oscar in new video

Despite the Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star's words of encouragement, however, the only time the toddler wanted to put the ball down, he did so in the beautiful flowerbeds of the celebrity chef's Cornwall mansion. As Oscar carried the football around, Gordon said to him: "Oscar, no, you stick the ball in the net, Oscar kick it to Daddy." Spotting his son's attempts to place it in the bushes, he said: "Hey, no, no, that's a rose bush!" Oscar giggled, and his dad couldn't help laughing too.

Little Oscar was more interested in carrying his football than kicking it

The 53-year-old went on: "Hey Oscar, Oscar, psst, kick the ball, I want to see if you're left-footed or right-footed." His youngest child continued to disregard him, finally picking up the ball and running off the grass and onto the patio as his dad wryly commented, "Goalkeeper." Gordon captioned the funny video: "OMG."

The dad-of-five is a keen footballer himself and played for Warwickshire when he was 12. He even had a trial with Rangers at the age of 15 but due to injuries, ended up training in the hospitality industry instead, eventually becoming a star thanks to his cooking skills (and passionate rants). He still enjoys exercising, though, and has completed an incredible fifteen marathons, as well as three ultra-marathons, three half-Ironmans and the Hawaii Ironman. Looks like Oscar's going to have some catching up to do!

