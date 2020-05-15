Robbie Williams is on night duty with baby Beau - see him feeding his son in sweet snap Robbie and Ayda announced Beau's birth on Valentine's Day

Robbie Williams is a hands-on dad with his four children, and his latest photo definitely proves it. Since welcoming his fourth child with wife Ayda Field in February, the singer has been filmed singing nursery rhymes to Beau at bed time, burping him after his feeds, and now he has been pictured giving him a bottle of milk.

The sweet snap posted on Ayda's Instagram stories shows Robbie smiling at Beau as he is about to begin feeding him. Little Beau can be seen looking all cosy safely positioned against a pillow whilst inside a sleeping bag, which is decorated with blue clouds.

Proud dad Robbie feeding baby Beau

The father-son duo are pictured in the baby's nursery, with the singer sitting comfortably on a beige chair with a white sheepskin throw over it.

Despite Robbie and Ayda being incredibly private about their children and never showing their faces on social media, they have kept fans updated on their lockdown shenanigans. Most recently, the couple, who celebrate ten years of marriage this summer, shared another sweet snap of their youngest son.

The singer has shown he is a hands on dad

The picture, also shared on Ayda's stories, showed Beau "chillin" in her bed whilst wearing a yellow and blue summer romper. And on Thursday, the proud mum shared a video featuring her eldest children, Teddy and Charlie, both making the most of the family's large garden.

"@robbiewilliams. In the moment #vibing #brothersistertime #backyardfun AWxx," Ayda captioned the clip, which showed Teddy and Charlie spending some time together, with Teddy practising some ballet moves, and Charlie showing off how quick he is on his feet.

"She is going to be a great dancer you can tell in her detail xoxo," commented a fan, whilst another one noted: "Both showing the things they love most Teddy Ballet, Charlie running, beautiful. Enjoyed watching it xxx."