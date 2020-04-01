Robbie Williams bonds with baby Beau in heartwarming new photo shared by Ayda Field The couple share four children together

Robbie Williams was captured on camera enjoying a quiet moment with his baby son Beau this week. His wife Ayda Field took to Instagram to share a sweet photo showing Robbie cradling his son in his arm while feeding him a bottle of milk. In the background of the snapshot, little Beau's playmat is also visible. "My two boys," Ayda captioned her post. "Off to sleep in daddy's arms. #beaubear."

Ayda Field shared a sweet new photo of her 'two boys'

Robbie's family time is all the more precious following the Williamses' decision to quarantine separately last month. The former Take That star was finally reunited with Ayda and their four children on Saturday, with Ayda posting a clip showing their eldest, daughter Teddy and son Charlton, running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their Los Angeles mansion. The 40-year-old captioned the clip: "@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks...REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx."

WATCH: Robbie Williams reunites with children after isolating separately for three weeks

Robbie, 46, later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

During their self-isolation, Ayda and the kids have been keeping themselves busy and entertained. Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, the American presenter uploaded a sweet video showing seven-year-old Teddy singing a cute lullaby, while her brother Charlie beat-boxed. "Teddy and Charlie just presented me with this beautiful card they made," the mum-of-four wrote in the caption. "Teddy sang and Charlie beat-boxed."

Ayda and Robbie have been married since August 2010, and the couple share four children together; Teddy, Charlton, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau. On Valentine's Day, Robbie and Ayda stunned fans with the surprise announcement that they had welcomed their fourth child. Just like with one-year-old daughter Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and the stars kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born.