Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share adorable picture of son Beau

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have shared a handful of images of baby Beau since his birth in February, so fans would have been delighted when the couple shared a cute picture of the nearly three-month-old on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ayda posted a snap of baby Beau "chillin" in her bed whilst wearing a yellow and blue summer romper. Robbie and Ayda are very private about their children and never show their faces on social media, so fans were only treated to his squishy legs and tiny feet.

Beau's birth was announced on Valentine's Day

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-four had revealed to fans what her daughter Teddy was having for breakfast: sourdough bread, pistachio butter and dark chocolate chips. "Why not, quarantine life, she hashtagged the snap which showed off her unique creation.

Last weekend the couple, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this summer, showed off how much their daughter Coco had grown. Proud mum Ayda shared a sweet snap that showed the one-year-old dressed in a pretty pink dress with frilly white socks and brown Mary Jane shoes. She toddled ahead of her dad, who was dressed in his own snazzy outfit: a matching plaid jacket and knee-length tailored shorts, which the singer wore with sunglasses. Ayda captioned the image: "Cool Dad."

Ayda shared a picture of Teddy's delicious breakfast

Former X Factor judges Robbie and Ayda are currently self-isolating in Los Angeles with their four children: Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Coco and Beau.

They have given fans numerous glimpses inside their lockdown homelife, as well as sharing snapshots showcasing their beautiful residence. And the family have certainly been making the most of their outdoor space – including their swimming pool and tennis court.

Just recently, Ayda took to social media to playfully mock her husband's driving skills as she showed the kids riding electric toy cars around their tennis court, using the white lines as driving lanes. One picture showed Charlie driving a sleek blue Tesla model with a personalised 'Chuck V' number plate, which his mother jokingly captioned: "Already a better driver than @robbiewilliams."