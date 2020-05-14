Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy practices ballet in their incredible garden - fans react to the stunning views The family-of-six are self-isolating in Los Angeles

It's no secret that Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy is a budding ballerina, but on Thursday morning, fans were left impressed when proud mother-of-four Ayda shared the most adorable video of her eldest child as she practised the craft in their large garden.

"@robbiewilliams. In the moment #vibing #brothersistertime #backyardfun AWxx," Ayda captioned the clip, which showed Teddy and Charlie spending some time together, with Teddy practising some ballet moves, and Charlie showing off how quick he is on his feet.

"She is going to be a great dancer you can tell in her detail xoxo," commented a fan, whilst another one noted: "Both showing the things they love most Teddy Ballet, Charlie running, beautiful. Enjoyed watching it xxx."

Whilst most followers were thrilled with the adorable video featuring the couple's eldest children, others were more taken by the stunning views the family have from their Los Angeles home.

Ayda has previously shown off her daughter Teddy in full ballet clothes

"Dream home, I love the view," one said. Another follower commented: "What a wonderful view." "Wow that’s some back yard!" said a third fan.

Ayda and Robbie share four children, Teddy, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. The family-of-six are currently isolating at their Los Angeles residence during the coronavirus pandemic, and have been sharing plenty of photos and videos from the incredible home on social media. A recent photo showed their spacious living room, which has blue checked sofas, white fitted cabinets around their TV, and a piano that their daughter Teddy has been learning to play.

The couple also have their very own home gym, where Teddy has been practising her ballet. The room has mirrored walls with a barre, as well as equipment such as a pilates reformer machine and a bench.

Robbie and Ayda bought the Italian-style villa in Malibu in July 2018, which once belonged to Janet Jackson. Boasting four bedrooms, a private swimming pool and huge family room where they can spend time with their young children, it's easy to see why the couple were so charmed by the property.