Joe Wicks defends himself after being accused of shaming mums for bottle-feeding their babies The fitness coach spoke about breastfeeding in his new book Wean in 15

Joe Wicks has been celebrating the release of his much-awaiting book Wean in 15, which features up-to-date advice and 100 quick recipes to help your baby from milk on to solid foods.

But on Saturday, the fitness expert was forced to defend himself when a fan revealed that whilst reading the book, they had "felt a bit of shaming" for bottle-feeding their children. Joe's follower was making reference to the chapter in which he reveals he didn't have "the best start in life when it came to nutrition" and how he was "raised on formula milk from birth and didn't get a single ounce of breast milk" when he was a baby.

Joe Wicks tried to reassure his fans on Saturday morning

But the father-of-two was quick to clarify his message, telling his followers to please don't feel judged or guilty over their decisions.

"Please don't feel that way. That's the opposite of how I want you to feel," he wrote on his Instagram stories, replying to the message. "I was really honest about our journey in the introduction. I was fed only formula as a baby. Indie was fed breast for a while, then formula. Marley is bottle fed with only formula now."

Joe and Indie promoted the new book live on This Morning this week

Opening up about his son Marley's journey he said: "We started Marley on breast milk but he got oral thrush at 3 months and Rosie was so sore and tried for 2 weeks to push through but the pain was unbearable and her skin just wouldn't heal so Marley is now formula fed and he is totally healthy and happy.

"There is nothing wrong with formula so please don't feel judged or guilty. Your baby is your baby and your journey with feeding is your own!

Joe shares two children with his wife, model Rosie Jones, Indie, 2, and Marley, who is five months old.