Joe Wicks shares terrifying moment he called an ambulance for daughter Indie

Joe Wicks revealed he experienced the moment every parent dreads when they introduce new foods to their baby - his daughter Indie suffered an allergic reaction. Sharing a picture from his Wean in 15 book, The Body Coach documented the terrifying ordeal himself and his wife Rosie went through when Indie, who was seven-months-old at the time, had to be taken to hospital after she ate cashew butter.

Next to a photo of a red-faced Indie, Joe explained in the book that his daughter had responded well to 100 per cent peanut and almond butter, which led him to introduce cashews into her diet. However, she had a reaction almost instantly after trying the nuts and he resorted to calling an ambulance. Speaking of her response, he wrote: "We spread a little cashew butter on toast. After a few minutes she was rubbing around her mouth and eyes, which were starting to get sore. Within 10 minutes her face was swollen and she was sick."

Luckily, he revealed her allergy was not severe enough to send her into anaphylactic shock, but after calling the emergency services, an ambulance arrived to check on Indie and take her to hospital, "because she was so little." After a 45-minute flare-up, his little girl recovered but tests with an allergy specialist showed that cashews are not the only nut she is allergic to - she also tested positive to a pistachio allergy. Joe said the scary incident has not stopped him from giving Indie a varied diet, including sprinkling ground nuts such as hazelnuts, almonds and peanuts on her food, which was recommended by the specialist.

Joe and Rosie also share a son, five-month-old Marley, and the fitness coach has been open about wanting to expand his family in the future. Speaking to HELLO! in May 2019, Joe spoke about how his life had changed since having his daughter, Indie. "My life has changed, but for the better. I love it. I love taking her travelling, I love being around her. She makes me laugh so much. Every day she's learning everything. I thought it was going to much harder than it is in terms of the sleep and the stress, but she's great. Some days she sleeps really well but you just have to ride it out and just take it on the chin." He added: "I want some more kids. I want four or five and Rosie does as well, so it's not just me." Here's to hoping the family doesn't experience any more scary food allergies...

