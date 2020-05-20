Parents often do ridiculous things to keep their children happy, and that includes dressing up in silly costumes and getting their hair and makeup done. Joe Wicks, Jamie Dornan and Amanda Holden are just some of the celebrities who have been willing to sacrifice their makeup bags (and a little of their pride) to entertain their children. Keep scrolling to see our favourite celebrity parents all glammed up…

David Beckham

The doting dad was more than happy to leave his Halloween look in daughter Harper's hands in 2019. Using Victoria's sell-out eyeshadow palette in 'Tuxedo' and Harper's makeup skills, David managed to successfully transform into the superhero Arrow. The footballer posted an adorable snap of his mini-me giving him the ultimate makeover to his Instagram story, and we're very impressed with her beauty skills.

Jamie Dornan

Can we take a moment to appreciate how committed Jamie was to his new look? Rocking a bright red leopard print dress, chunky gold heels and a black wig, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor sent fans wild over his epic makeover, courtesy of his daughters. "Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet," he captioned the post, and his followers were quick to react. Sam Claflin wrote, "Made my Sunday," while Jamie Redknapp joked, "You even carry that off!! I hate you!" Another added, “'Dressing up with my daughters'... that old nugget."

Eva Mendes

Wow! Eva has been rocking a rather unusual makeup look thanks to her young daughters. While she may have been able to pass off the bright blue eyeshadow, rosy red cheeks and pink pout as a very bold makeup choice, the green and black lines down her nose and forehead vaguely resemble a Picasso painting. "They've won," she simply captioned the photo, and her followers were quick to praise Esmerelda and Amanda on their artistic skills. Salma Hayek commented, "Love this," and another joked, "It’s awesome. Beautiful colours. Had much worse makeup artists."

SEE: Amanda Holden has a £5k playhouse for her children and it's amazing

Joe Wicks

The Body Coach is no stranger to dressing up, having donned a number of impressive superhero costumes during his PE With Joe home workouts amid the coronavirus crisis. But our favourite makeover has got to be when he let his daughter Indie use him as a blank canvas to test out her hair and makeup skills. With the help of her mum Rosie, one-year-old Indie styled her dads long curly hair in two bunches, lined his eyes with dark makeup and proceeded to get eyeliner and lipstick all over his face (and hers!). How sweet!

Andy Murray

The two-time Wimbledon champion swapped his exercise shorts and baseball cap for a kilt and pretty turquoise crown - all for the entertainment of his children. Andy got in touch with his Scottish roots by posing in a blue, green, yellow and black kilt, but he revealed his daughters had a very different idea about the item of clothing. "When your daughters want to play dress up and say 'daddy put on your skirt!' I tried to explain it was a kilt not a skirt but they assured me it was definitely a skirt. #kids #meninkilts #skirts." His followers were quick to compliment Andy on his unexpected new look, with one commenting: "I’m so impressed that the crown matches the tartan."

Mark Wahlberg

Mark took to Instagram to reveal that it didn't take long before his family turned to him for entertainment during the lockdown. "So 15 days in quarantine and I'm getting pedicures, manicures and apparently a whole makeover - she's got the whole kit there," Mark said in the video as his daughter Grace applied bright pink nail polish to his fingers at the kitchen table. With the help of the ten-year-old, he'll be much more glamorous than the rest of us when the lockdown ends!

MORE: 7 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

Amanda Holden

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden gives a makeup tutorial - with a twist!

Amanda has been keeping her followers entertained by posting funny videos with her two daughters, including one that showed Lexi giving her mum a blind makeover. The 49-year-old appeared to be filming a makeup tutorial, showing followers how she applies some of her favourite products. But the application of Amanda’s makeup became more haphazard as time went on, with the Heart Radio presenter frequently getting the giggles throughout the process. At the end of the clip, it was revealed that her eldest daughter Lexi had been using her arms to blindly apply her mum's makeup!

Matt Willis

Matt and Emma Willis clearly enjoy dressing up, having sported rave outfits and school uniforms for their Zoom quizzes with friends over the past few weeks. But his daughter Trixie ensured she was not left out of the fun, sporting a pretty purple Princess dress while she made her dad wear an orange and pink mini skirt and a blonde wig styled into two pigtails. Emma revealed Trixie was dressed as Repunzel while Matt appeared to have a Harley Quinn vibe. We reckon he was secretly loving being in character!