Parents have likely spent the last few weeks brainstorming ways to entertain their children amid the coronavirus lockdown. So why not take inspiration from celebrities such as Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and Rochelle Humes? They are just some of the stars who have shared peeks inside their lockdown lives with their families, and their children have some seriously exciting garden games! Granted, we can't have the lavish grounds, swimming pools and tennis courts that some celebs have access to, but we can get our hands on some fun accessories like inflatable paddling pools and playhouses. Take a look at how celebrity parents are making the most of their outdoor space…

Vogue Williams

How cool is Vogue Williams' son Theodore's octopus-themed paddling pool? The Heart Radio presenter revealed her one-year-old doesn't even need water to enjoy the inflatable design, which comes with a big yellow slide in the middle. Vogue shared several videos of her little boy running in and out of the very shallow water as he played with plastic toy balls - we think the grin on his face says it all!

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon is definitely ready for the warmer weather - just take a look at her incredible garden inflatable! The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal baby Rex's huge paddling pool, complete with water displays, hippos and even a slide. Stacey proved that even she was tempted to get involved in the fun, posting a video of herself in a white bikini as she splashed around in the water with 10-month-old Rex. With an affordable £40 price tag, it's worth every penny for the hours of entertainment it will provide in summer, don't you think?

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden and her daughters Lexi and Hollie have been spending as much time as possible in their garden during the coronavirus lockdown - and it's been giving us plenty of inspiration for children's games. The Britain's Got Talent judge's youngest daughter has been keeping up with her PE lessons at home using a football rebounder, which can be purchased for £79.99 at Argos. If football is not your child's favourite activity, then Amanda has also revealed her daughters are lucky enough to have their own amazing playhouse tucked away at the bottom of the garden, complete with a white picket fence.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have a beautiful property in Los Angeles, including spacious grounds that feature a tennis court! Their son Charlie has found a particularly exciting game to play on the court - and it doesn't involve any PE lessons. Instead of brushing up on his tennis skills, the five-year-old used his imagination and turned it into a racetrack, using the white lines as driving lanes for his electric toy car. Ayda took to social media to playfully mock her husband's driving skills, with one video of Charlie riding the sleek blue Tesla captioned: "Already a better driver than @robbiewilliams." How cute!

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes only recently announced they are expecting a little boy, but they have ensured they are spending plenty of quality time with their two daughters before the new family member arrives. Making the most of the sunny weather, the This Morning star slipped on a strappy dress and dipped her feet in the paddling pool while Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valle, 3, splashed around. Luckily, the inflatable design was plenty big enough for all three of them, plus an array of toys! When the sun sets, we reckon Rochelle's daughters also love to play with their swingball set and football goal, which were both visible in the background.

