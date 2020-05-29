Rochelle Humes’ baby bump has popped! Star shows off bare stomach as she reaches halfway mark The This Morning star is expecting a son with husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes has reached the halfway mark in her third pregnancy – and her baby bump has finally popped! The This Morning star revealed the incredible difference in her stomach in photos taken just two weeks apart. Sharing a side-by-side snap of her bare belly at 18 weeks and 20 weeks on her Instagram Stories, Rochelle's bump is certainly more prominent now. Captioning the image, she wrote: "Half way house (what a difference two weeks make)."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes' love story

Rochelle and her husband Marvin, who are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, are expecting their first son together later this year. Taking to the comment section on Rochelle's post, the JLS star admitted it feels "weird" that they're having a boy. He commented on the gorgeous photo: "Feels so weird typing baby boy to a photo of you!! Love you." Many of Rochelle's other celebrity friends and followers praised the shot including Holly Willoughby and Kate Ferdinand.

Rochelle Humes' bump has really popped!

MORE: Rochelle Humes unveils daughter Alaia's magical birthday cake - and it's every kids' dream

Rochelle and Marvin shared their pregnancy announcement on their respective social media accounts in April. The couple posted a beautiful picture setup, featuring a chalkboard surrounded by a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest. In the centre, the board read: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

Rochelle and Marvin are expecting their third child, their first son, in October

MORE: 7 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

The TV star has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey, and at the end of last month she admitted she had been struggling with morning sickness. Sharing a sweet photo of herself enjoying a hug from her daughters, Rochelle admitted she had one of the hardest days because her sickness wasn't "budging".

She penned: "Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging. I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think..."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.