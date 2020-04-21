Mrs Hinch regularly delights fans by sharing pictures and videos of her son Ronnie on Instagram, but the cleaning sensation was forced to set the record straight after fans inquired whether she was pregnant with her second child. The 30-year-old - whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe - shared a selfie showing off her toned stomach in high-waisted Topshop jeans and a figure-hugging grey jumper from Zara after the rumours were prompted by her outfit choice on Monday.

The cleaning star spoke about plans for baby number two

"A few messages asking if I'm pregnant. No guys I was just wearing the same dress I wore yesterday because it's so comfy but I've got changed now. Sorry, I'm not expecting another baby Hinch just yet," Mrs Hinch wrote. However, she did not rule out the possibility of expanding her family in the future. "Maybe one day I'll have baby Hinch no.2, I honestly feel like I'm still recovering from Ronnie," she said in one video. Speaking of her body following the birth of her son, who is now ten-months-old, she said: "My hormones and my body just isn't the same after having Ronnie but who cares."

READ: Mrs Hinch's must-have garden buys, including her famous egg chair

Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie welcomed their son in June 2019, with Mr Hinch announcing the exciting news on social media. The caption read: "Hello Hinchers... Mr Hinch here. Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn’t think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong. For once, I am completely lost for words."

High-waisted jeans, were £38 now £30, Topshop

BUY NOW

However, Sophie's first pregnancy was not problem-free, as she spent 10 days in hospital back in April 2019. The mother-of-one never revealed why she needed medical treatment but told her followers: "The past 10 days have been scary, emotional and very hard but I kept going remembering that there’s always someone out there struggling more than me. And I salute those people so so much! And the NHS staff are simply earth angels." She went on to say: "'So... Baby Hinch is growing nicely kicking away and I couldn’t feel more blessed yes I am following strict instructions and taking it slow because as a few of you that have read my book will know my health hasn’t always been my strongest point".

MORE: Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie's bargain swing set is a quarantine must-have

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.