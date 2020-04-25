Rochelle Humes comforted by fans after sharing pregnancy struggle The This Morning star is pregnant with her third child

Rochelle Humes is having a tough time with her third pregnancy. The This Morning star, who is expecting her first son with husband Marvin Humes, revealed that she spent most of Saturday crying because her morning sickness is actually lasting all day. Sharing a sweet photo of herself enjoying a hug from her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, Rochelle admitted she had one of the hardest days because her sickness wasn't "budging".

Rochelle is expecting her first son in October

MORE: Rochelle Humes' birth stories: the star's dramatic C-section and why she created placenta capsules

"Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging," she wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think..."

Rochelle's fans quickly rallied around her offering words of encouragement and advice. One said: "Oh god it’s torture, really feel for you but just keep telling yourself it will pass and my GOD is it worth it." Another suggested: "Such good girls, try eating a dry biscuit first thing in the morning xx." A third asked: "Have you tried the travel sickness wrist bands? Helped me a lot!" A fourth simply said: "Sending lots of love."

MORE: Rochelle and Marvin Humes make exciting wedding announcement brides and grooms-to-be will love

Rochelle and Marvin Humes share daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina

Rochelle announced her pregnancy earlier this month. She and Marvin both posted the same Easter-themed announcement photo on their respective Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans. The image showed a chalkboard in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020."

Surrounding the board was a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest. Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.