Rachel Riley has revealed that she is enjoying lockdown, also adding that she feels "guilty" about it. Speaking to the Sun, the doting mum opened up about the fact that her husband Pasha Kovalev's mother is staying with them, meaning that there are more hands-on-deck to help out when it comes to their five-month-old Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva.

However, acknowledging that many are struggling during this period of self-isolation, the Countdown star noted: "It’s one of those things where you feel slightly guilty for enjoying aspects of lockdown. We’re in a really fortunate position."

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their daughter in December

Rachel continued: "All of our work’s gone but we’re not having to struggle in that sense. Pasha would have been away with tours and cruises dancing had it not been for lockdown so he’s enjoying time with us."

The 34-year-old added: "I feel guilty all my friends, or most of them, had a period where they were left alone with the baby." Pasha's mum was visiting the UK when the government announced lockdown measures, meaning she was unable to return to Russia.

But that's not to say that the TV star isn't feeling the effects of having a "baby brain". On Friday morning, the doting mum hilariously blamed a radio blunder on little Maven.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast after she failed to answer what the Q in IQ stands for, Rachel admitted she'll "never live down" her on-air mistake. Sharing her frustration on Twitter, the mum-of-one wrote: "Absolutely perished in embarrassment just now!!! Taxi for Rachel. I’ll get my coat. I blame the baby."

Responding to a fan who was desperate to know what happened, Rachel answered: "Some might say ironically, I couldn’t remember what the Q in IQ stands for." Capital Breakfast co-host Sian Welby tried to comfort her, writing: "Awww you were such a good sport! Thanks for coming on to help us prank Roman!!" With Rachel replying: "I'll never live this down."

