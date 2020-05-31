In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Myleene Klass has revealed that she would like to have another baby. The musician and her boyfriend Simon Motson welcomed son Apollo ten months ago. And she says she wouldn't rule out having another – she already has daughter Ava, 12, and nine-year-old Hero from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn.

MORE: James and Ola Jordan reveal shocking reality of parenting baby Ella

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass and daughters show us how to cook turon

"We have talked about it so many times. We just don't know when to stop," she laughs. "I would not say no to another baby. I don't want to tempt fate. Who knows what life has got planned for you. We didn't know we would even get him. The kids would love it if we had another baby. Simon is raring to go."

MORE: 7 times Princess Beatrice dressed like a bride

And she says that Apollo definitely rules the roost at home. "I am absolutely obsessed with this child - we all are. He is an absolute gift to all of us. We call him the emperor at home because every single wish and whim is catered for. There is no need for him to talk. He raises an eyebrow and we are all like, 'What do you want? What can I get for you?' It's unbelievable. We are all as bad as each other."

But Myleene says she and Simon make sure they have quality time together during lockdown. "We have a date night three times a week now. We make sure we have a takeaway and plan it. The other day he asked what I wanted to do and I said as a joke, I want more candles than a 1980s music video. But he actually did it! He covered our living room with candles. But we don't want for much. We just want to sit down and have a curry and watch Killing Eve. That's my perfect night in."

And she also says that wedding bells could soon be ringing for the couple, who have been together for five years. "My girls are definitely on Sim's case about it. I suppose it's just children's way of solidifying what's around them. The kids just want a party. Sim doesn't get a say in it either. It's genuinely down to the children. They've got their own conflab going on between them and have planned it all out. They have even decided the baby will be the ring bearer! There are no weddings this year. But 2021? They would love that!"

Pick up the new issue of HELLO! out on Monday for the full interview.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.