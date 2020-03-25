Happy birthday Hero! The daughter of Myleene Klass just turned nine and celebrated by the sweetest birthday cake we've seen in ages. Her presenter mum shared a snap of the Peppa Pig themed bake on her Instagram page, which is super impressive – Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa and George all sitting together in their famous red car made from icing on top of a green cake decorated with the letter Hero. The birthday girl must have been overjoyed when she saw it.

Myleene wrote: "My Babygirl is 9 today! Happy birthday to the funniest, sparkliest most lively, supremely kind little girl, Hero. Thank you @thecakestoreuk for getting this to us before lockdown. Hero was over the moon when she saw it. It’s exactly what she wanted. Everyone there was so sad that bday cakes and wedding cakes were on hold. We will support you again when life returns to some normality."

Poor Hero was all set to have a teepee sleepover with her friend, but her party was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Myleene said: "@sleepyteepeeuk thank you for being so understanding after we cancelled the mass sleepover. We look forward to seeing you again soon and holding the party of all teepee parties! Mostly, to Hero’s friends. Thank you for all the drop-offs of presents and cards at our door and waves through the window through the week. It will def be a bday that Hero never forgets, for all the right reasons. Xxx"

Myleene and her daughter Hero

Myleene's celebrity friends posted comments beside the cake photo, with All Saints star Natalie Appleton writing: "Happy birthday Hero! Please give her a big hug squeeze from me! She’s such a precious girl." While Kate Thornton wrote: "Happy birthday you little firecracker - sending loads of love x." One fan was just as impressed with Hero's cake as us, commenting: "What a fantastic birthday cake, Happy birthday."

We hope you enjoy eating your cool cake, Hero!