Myleene Klass returns to work with baby Apollo – see the adorable photo

Myleene Klass has brought baby Apollo to work again! The little boy, who Myleene shares with partner Simon Motson, will turn seven weeks old on Sunday, and clearly Myleene likes to start them early! Myleene, who gave birth to Apollo on 1 August, was back to work on Smooth Radio on Saturday morning, and it looks like her new baby boy was helping her pick the hits!

The mother-of-three shared a behind the scenes snap of her in Smooth's radio booth, and Apollo is sitting sweetly on her lap! The star added the caption: "Apollo's playing out the songs this morning… and he loves Gloria Gaynor."

Ever the doting mum, on Thursday Myleene shared another parenting update with her fans – this time on the school run. The Hear'Say star shared a video of herself dropping her daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, off to school as she breast-pumped. The 41-year-old is a multi-tasking queen! In the video, Myleene can be seen sitting in the front seat of her car, and out of sight in the back are her younger children. The talented musician reveals that she has a breast pump under her t-shirt, and asks her daughter: "What do you think? Can you tell?" Next, one of her daughters sweetly responds: "Only from that white dot. But it looks fine." Myleene agrees: "Good, isn't it?"

Earlier in the month Myleene also shared a photo of her breastfeeding little Apollo to celebrate him turning six weeks old, adding: "We are all completely and utterly obsessed with our little Apollo. A friend told me that having a baby is like falling in love all over again. He is our miracle baby and we all feel so lucky to have him in our lives. I thank him every day for choosing me as his mama."

