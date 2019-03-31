Exclusive: Myleene Klass talks baby names as she opens up about pregnancy The singer is expecting her third child

Myleene Klass has spoken for the first time about her pregnancy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. The Smooth Radio and Classic FM host is five months pregnant with her first child with her partner of four years, Simon Motson. And she says the baby will bring their families together; both Myleene and Simon have two children each from previous relationships. "We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot!" she said. "We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical."

Myleene Klass is expecting her third baby

MORE: Meghan Markle goes into labour - WHEN we will know

Myleene says her cravings are different to when she was expecting daughters Ava, 11, and eight-year-old Hero. "With this one, do not put a carb near me! It’s just carbs, carbs, carbs! I need pasta and potatoes. It is like marathon training without the marathon." The children, she says, are so excited about the new arrival, they have even started a list of suggested names for the baby. "Everyone in the family decided to call the baby Snoop as the working title. Our children have a list of names up at home. One of them said if it’s a boy they want us to call him Jason Derulo!"

The singer's children can't wait to meet their new sibling

Myleene also confesses she never thought she would fall in love again after her first husband, Graham Quinn, left her six months into their marriage. "Since the day we met, Sim has been incredible. Not in a million years could I have ever imagined this would happen. I never imagined there was a person out there like him." And she said she wouldn’t rule out remarrying again. I am an old fashioned girl and if we did that it would be more for the children."

READ: Eamonn Holmes poses for rare photo with lookalike brothers

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Myleene Klass' HELLO! photo shoot

Loading the player...

"But I know better than anybody that it is more than a piece of paper and a ring that holds something together. It’s patience, love, dedication to each other, honesty and having the same morals. If I thought he had it in him to walk out on a family or cheat, I couldn’t be with him. We are not bound by our pasts. I always thought I would never trust again. But then I met him and I forgot everything I ever said. I’m not frightened of anything any more because I’ve already been through hell and I know I can survive it."

Loading the player...

Myleene Klass talks to HELLO!

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 1 April